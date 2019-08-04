Shoppers continue to take advantage of tax-free weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County students head back to school in just two weeks now and as the deadline inches closer families are starting to check things off their shopping list.
“We’re shopping for school supplies and school clothes," Miles and Jocelynn, two Horry County students said.
Like it or not, Miles and Joceylnn are two weeks away from beginning 4th and 6th grade and Saturday that reality started to hit as they visited multiple stores across the Grand Strand stocking up for school.
Saturday was the second day of South Carolina’s tax-free weekend and despite the afternoon rain many shoppers filled the stores.
The annual tax-free weekend allows shoppers to not pay the 6 percent sales tax on many back-to-school essentials from clothes to laptops to even bedding and bath supplies.
“Sneakers, some outfits for my grandkids, a book bag, they both need book bags, that’s what we are here for," said Bob, one shopper at Kohl’s.
It’s a weekend many families said they try to hit every year.
”We see people over tax-free weekend that don’t shop all year long," said Bryan Clark, an Office Depot General Manager. "They just come in for this so it’s important for us to make a good impression to show them all the different services we can offer.”
Another Office Depot employee said this weekend is sometimes busier for them than Black Friday because they don’t have to compete with online sales.
And while the tax-free weekend targets back-to-school essentially, tourists and couples just shopping for deals and to escape the rain were also frequent throughout the Grand Strand stores.
“Everyone gets excited about getting new toys. All the laptops and printers are tax-free so it’s a good time to get them. We even see businesses stocking up on ink and toner right now. It’s a good time to get that since it’s all tax free too," Clark said.
Sunday is the last day for shoppers to take advantage of deals.
Here’s a list of what qualifies: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend
