Police: Two arrested after Broadway at the Beach bar fight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New details have emerged into what landed a couple behind bars following a fight outside a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant and bar.
The information comes from a Myrtle Beach police report. According to the report, 23-year-old Brandon Arney and his fiance’, 23-year-old Taylor McLain, we’re told to leave Senor Frogs at Broadway at the Beach on several occasions.
Victims report to the responding officer that the duo refused to leave the venue, pushing and hitting victims in the process. The report continues to say Arney choked and grabbed another victim.
Police report collecting video surveillance of the fight.
Arney was arrested and charged with three counts of simple assault. McLain was also arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault.
