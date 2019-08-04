FIRST ALERT: Pop up storms to finish the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered storms will be possible once again this afternoon and continue at times into the new work week.
The system that brought a cloudy and damp start to Saturday has moved away from the region and has left a very warm and muggy weather pattern in place. With high humidity, pop up storms will once again be possible especially later today.
With abundant sunshine through midday, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s to near 90 by the early afternoon. The growing heat and humidity will be the fuel for pop up storms to develop by the afternoon and evening. A few storms may develop along the sea breeze near the coast by midday, but better storm chances will develop across the Pee Dee by the mid to late afternoon.
Storms will drift to the east and toward the coast by the evening hours. No severe weather is expected, but some of the storms will produce locally very heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Monday will see more of the same as high humidity will once again fuel another round of storms. Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. Scattered storms will bring local areas of heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The storms may linger into the late evening and overnight hours of Monday.
