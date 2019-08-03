Murder suspect arrested in Darlington County

DARLINGTON County, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s office arrested 26-year-old Reneka Shane Brown shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning at a residence in the Oates community.
Brown was wanted in connection with the murder of Desmond Coe, who was shot to death on May 26 at the intersection of West Old Camden Road and West Bobo Newsom Highway.
Brown was initially arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a murder.
Investigators now believe she played a larger role in the deadly shooting.
Brown is currently being held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. She is expected to appear before a Darlington County Magistrate Saturday.
