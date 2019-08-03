Horry County firefighter battle massive flames at abandoned building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire at an abandoned building in Horry County is under investigation.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 9:15 p.m. Friday to an abandoned building in the 2700 block of Pee Dee Highway, on the outskirts of Conway.
Firefighters came upon an abandoned building engulfed in flames
No one was hurt in the fire.
The fire is under control and crews are checking to make sure all hot spots around the building are extinguished.
It’s not clear what started the fire.
