Grand Strand shoppers enjoy the beginning of tax-free weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tax-free weekend is officially underway in South Carolina, where shoppers can enjoy a number of items tax free through the end of Sunday.
Shoppers like Betsy Prince took advantage of some of the deals.
“I saved a little bit of money so that we could get big ticketed items this weekend like the refrigerator and the microwave,” Prince said.
She is shopping for her daughter who’s about to start school at Coastal Carolina University.
Pamela Roldan is another shopper who enjoyed the savings.
“That’s money that you can save to buy clothes and shoes for the children,” she said.
Shoppers can take advantage of four different categories of items tax free. Those categories are school supplies, clothing and accessories, bed and bath items and computers and technology.
Tax-free weekend ends Sunday.
