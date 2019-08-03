Georgetown deputies searching for missing and endangered man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find a man who is missing and endangered.
Deputies are searching for Bradford Ward, 38, of Georgetown. He was last seen at a residence on Ernestine Drive in Georgetown when authorities say he made threats to himself.
Ward is described as a 6′1″ African American who weighs 190 pounds.
Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
