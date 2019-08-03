First Alert: Scattered showers and storms continue through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Saturday is starting off with scattered showers and storms working off of the Atlantic and onto the Grand Strand. If you are trying to plan out today, just know that the best rain chances are early in the day for Myrtle Beach. By the afternoon, scattered chances will still remain in the forecast but not everyone will see the afternoon and evening rain.
Highs today will remain on the cool side with the lower 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s inland. If you are in Florence or in the Pee Dee, the best chances of rain today arrive in the afternoon for you. Not everyone will see the showers and storms today inland.
Sunday is looking like a better day forecast wise. Afternoon showers and storms will still be possible throughout the day but a mix of sun and clouds actually looks possible after two gloomier days of cloud cover. Those breaks in the clouds will send temperatures back into the upper 80s along the beaches and into the lower 90s inland.
This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue into the start of next week before a drier stretch of weather arrives by Wednesday. Highs will remain warm for the new work week as we continue to roll through August.
