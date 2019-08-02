Two arrested after getting stolen vehicle stuck on beach in Myrtle Beach, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody after allegedly stealing a truck that they then got stuck on a section of beach in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the driver of a stolen vehicle drove it onto the beach in the area of Family Kingdom Amusement Park, located at 300 S. Ocean Blvd. The incident happened in the overnight hours Thursday.
According to Vest, the vehicle got stuck on the beach in the swash. The driver and a passenger tried to run away, but were eventually located and taken into custody, he added.
The names of the suspects and their specific charges was not immediately available.
