Troopers searching for vehicle involved in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Robeson County, according to S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
A vehicle was traveling east on Bethesda Church Road and crossed the center line, hitting a pedestrian standing in the westbound lane around 7:05 a.m., Lewis said. He added the pedestrian was wearing a reflective vest and had a flashlight.
The pedestrian was identified as 72-year-old Milford Oxendine, according to Lewis.
Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the crash.
If you have any information on the crash, call the Robeson County District Office of the North Carolina Highway Patrol at 910-618-5555.
