Surveillance camera captures vehicle break-in suspect in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies hope some home video surveillance can help them track down a vehicle break-in suspect.
Deputies responded on Tuesday to a report of multiple car break-ins near Shirley Road in Effingham.
One of the victims told deputies that the person went into the vehicle and took some money.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377.
