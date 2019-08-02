North Myrtle Beach residents express concerns of proposed housing development

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Early plans for a new housing development in North Myrtle Beach have residents in the surrounding area on edge.
The development would be located on Possum Trot Golf Course which will shut down at the end of September.
The course has been open for more than 50 years and while North Myrtle Beach residents understand development is part of living in Horry County, it’s the size of this development that scares homeowners in the area.
“You buy a property and you're on a golf course and then it goes away,” said Bob Hartung.
That’s the fear many residents living around Possum Trot share, after learning the developers plan is to build 700 single family homes along with an assisted living center and apartment complex, all in an area most consider crowded already.
“I’m just beside myself, I’m a component of holding on to that golf course in any way shape or form,” said Claudia Blaze.
Before construction can even begin, the developer needs approval from North Myrtle Beach City Council to annex the property in Horry County into the city.
“They need city water and sewer and in order to do that. They have to annex, in order to annex, city council has to be comfortable with what’s going to go on that site,” said North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling.
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission and residents shared similar concerns with the developer in regards to increased traffic, public safety and flooding.
“This water has to go somewhere and we already flood now over on 9th Street,” said Steve Hicks.
The city did attempt to buy the golf course, but the offer was rejected by a higher bid. Residents like Hartung are overwhelmed by the development in Horry County.
“Its getting out of hand now. Who wants to retire when you retire on a golf course and then the golf course goes away? It’s a shame,” said Hartung.
The planning commission will meet again for another workshop on August 6.
The city of North Myrtle Beach does not plan to make any decision on annexing until they feel comfortable with the developer’s plans.
There’s currently no timetable as to when the decision must be made.
