No deal yet: Leaders will head back to mediation table Aug. 10 in hospitality fee battle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After spending all day Thursday inside a meeting room, Horry County and Myrtle Beach leader have not reached an agreement in the battle over the hospitality tax.
Both sides agreed to come back to the table and continue discussions on August 10.
A judge issued an order last month, directing the city and county to engage in mediation.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March claiming that Horry County illegally collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees. It all stems from a resolution that was passed in 1996 that allowed the county to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax, but that resolution was set to expire in 2017.
But Horry County argues that the termination date was extended to Jan. 2, 2022, but Myrtle Beach said it never consented to the extension.
Since then there has been numerous court filings, injunctions and mass confusion over hospitality fee collection.
Several leaders, including Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner and Horry County attorney Arrigo Carroti, were inside the mediation room.
After the long meeting, Gardner said they wouldn’t be coming back if they didn’t think it was worthwhile to do it.
“Most people don’t spend a whole day in mediation, so we spent a whole day, everybody is working hard to try and get it resolved and we’ll come back on the 10th and continue those efforts,” Gardner said.
The city and county have both approved Florence attorney Karl A. Folkens, Esquire to be a mediator between the two parties in the ongoing legal battle.
