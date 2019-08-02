Myrtle Beach police help junior officers prepare for upcoming school year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Students involved in the Myrtle Beach Junior Police Academy had the chance to “Shop with a Cop” on Friday.
A group of students were taken to an area Walmart to stock up on school supplies before the start of the new year.
This is the third year for the program which aims to make sure students who are less fortunate have everything they need for the classroom.
“We pick approximately 30 kids to come shopping,” said Myrtle Beach police PFC. Michael Damore. “The counselors and the teachers pick them, along with the school resource officers. We try to pick the ones who need extra supplies or extra clothing, and we bring them here shopping.”
After the shopping trip, the junior cadets took part in a graduation ceremony presented by Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock.
Graduates said they are excited to take part in the program, and many told WMBF News their favorite part was spending time with the officers and the K9s.
Haley Mortensen, 12, said the experience inspired her for the future.
“I want to be a police officer when I’m older. I want to be a K9 police officer and I want to work with dogs and help people to know that police officers aren’t really bad,” Mortensen said.
Students said they’ll be back next year so that they can learn more about what it takes to be a Myrtle Beach police officer.
