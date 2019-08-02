Myrtle Beach City Council passes first reading on rollback millage rate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council has given initial approval for a rollback millage rate for the current fiscal year.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the city council passed the first reading for the proposed millage rate during Thursday’s special meeting. This property tax rate would be 78.9 mills, down from the proposed 83.5 mills.
This new total includes an adjusted rollback millage rate of 69.9 mills for operations, six mills for debt service and a three mill tax increase to pay for 10 additional police positions, according to information from the city.
The rollback rate is a decrease of 4.6 mills, or 6.2 percent over last year’s millage rate for operations.
A second reading on the millage rate is set for the Aug. 13 city council meeting.
Every five years, the state requires the county assessor’s office to reassess property values across Horry County. 2019 was a reassessment year for the county.
Following reassessment, state law mandates that governments adjust their operational millage rates to receive no more than one percent of what they would have collected before reassessment, according to information from Myrtle Beach officials.
The below chart from the city of Myrtle Beach uses a 7.5 percent increase in a property’s value to show what owners would expect to pay when they receive tax bills later this year.
