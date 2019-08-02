$500K bond set for man arrested on drug charges

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing drug charges following a search of a home in Rowland Thursday, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they seized cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four firearms from the home in the 1000 block of Henry Berry Road.
Michael Anthony Locklear, 38, of Rowland, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of ½ or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910- 671-3191.
