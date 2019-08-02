Horry County Schools expected to receive around 20 new buses for the school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re less than a month away from the first day of school and bus transportation is top-of-mind.
Horry County Schools is expecting to receive around 20 new buses from the state this school year.
This all comes after Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday South Carolina schools would be getting new propane buses from the funding collected by a Volkswagen emissions settlement.
Horry County Schools were on that list.
Jim Wright, the director of transportation for Horry County Schools, said the district has 319 state vehicles and about 162 county vehicles.
Of the current 319 state vehicles, 27 were provided to Horry County Schools last year.
Wright says the buses range in age, with some of them dating back to 1988 but are still in good condition.
School leaders say replacing the 1988, 1994 and 1995 year models are all a part of the next phase for the state. They added that they’re excited to have new buses heading their way.
“Any time we get new vehicles in our system it’s only a positive to our schools, and also for our children and also for our environment," said Wright.
The new fleet might not be available for the first day of school on Aug. 19.
School officials say it takes a few months to receive and build the buses.
According to Wright, the state has two shops operating in Horry County. There, they decide which buses have the most issues from a mechanical standpoint and how the buses will be dispersed among the schools in the district.
Wright said for the past couple of years, the state has done a good job in providing the district with transportation. He said in those years, the state has provided all of South Carolina with roughly 2,700 new buses to replace buses from 1994, 1995 and even some from 1988.
“It takes about four months to build a bus," Wright said. "If you order a bus, you just don’t go to the yard to pick it up, you have to build the vehicle. It usually takes three to four months depending on what the status is at the manufacture.”
With some buses over three decades old, Wright said he’s excited to add newer models.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.