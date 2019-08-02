Horry County residents say its time to do something about flooding problems

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Longs man filed a motion for temporary injunction against Horry County council members and the Horry County Planning Commission on Thursday.
The motion comes after hundreds of county residents signed a petition requesting the county temporarily halt new development earlier this year.
“It’s really, really exciting that that was filed. It’s really big for us in Horry County,” said Melissa Krupa, a flood victim. “This is a stepping stone to start working with the flood situation.”
Krupa’s house in Rosewood flooded after Hurricane Florence and she said it still sits empty.
She’s been a part of the petition and discussion for months.
“We have all come together in meetings and we have all talked over the months and us going to the council meetings and stuff as a group and the county has not made any changes, so this is going to get their attention.” Krupa said.
The motion requests Horry County officials stop allowing new construction until the environmental impact of the development can be studied.
Court documents state the Horry County Council has failed the citizens of the county in many ways including failing to use relief funds on the possible construction of a levy type system, possible dredging and for an evaluation of problem areas by the Army Corp of Engineers.
“The gross neglect of fiduciary duties on behalf of the Horry County Council and Planning Commission concerning the planning process has result in many county residents suffering a loss of real property, further placing human life and real property at risk in the future," the motion states.
Krupa said this is a major situation and its time to start figuring out the flooding issues.
“It’s going to be a bigger problem than if we if we just try to handle it and figure it out before flooding occurs again,” Krupa said. “The way I feel is we should be stopping this, we should be stopping this to figure out the flooding so then we can build where it is appropriate to build and where it will not flood.”
A spokesperson for Horry County said, “It is County policy not to offer commentary on substantive matters related to pending litigation.”
Horry County councilman Gary Loftus said halting development will have a wide-reaching impact.
“Stop all construction. Let’s do it. Where are the workers going to find jobs? Where are the truck drivers going to find jobs?" Loftus asked. “The snowball effect caused by putting a moratorium on construction, you can’t believe it.”
He also explained if land is already purchased and zoned for single-family homes, the county can’t just change the land use.
“How can you stop it? Controlled growth is best,” Loftus said. “Controlled growth. Kind of pacing yourself, making sure the growth keeps up with the population growth and making sure everything stays in balanced.”
Since last October, the county has approved more than 2,600 permits for single-family homes.
Krupa said she understands stopping development for good is not logical and that’s why they filed a temporary injunction.
“The thing is they keep building on wetlands and they keep building on stuff and they are not taking the time to figure out the flooding situation,” she said.
“We didn’t cause it to rain. We didn’t make you build there. The question is we allowed you to build there and there in lies the problem. Of course, the areas where it is happening are older developments before we had the regulations we have in place now," Loftus said.
The councilman said the county has some of the strictest regulations in the state.
“A developer cannot make storm water worse, the storm water runoff worse and must do all he can to make it better, so development isn’t making it worse. If anything it’s making it better," he explained.
Loftus said while he feels for the people who lost their homes in the floods, new development is not to blame. He also said while dredging and a levy system is a good idea, they require money.
The motion for the temporary injunction is awaiting action in the Horry County courts. A judge can choose to throw it out but Krupa said filing it was a very big and exciting step for the residents in Horry County.
