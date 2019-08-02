Horry County Fire Rescue takes steps to address employee issues, concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders with Horry County Fire Rescue are taking steps to address concerns that have been raised about employee morale in the department.
The issue came up at a July 9 Horry County Council meeting when councilman Danny Hardee addressed Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner and Deputy Chief Jim Walker about the department’s retention rates.
Hardee said he had visited fire stations and said that hundreds of people have quit within the past two years.
According to numbers released to WMBF News, from October 1, 2015, to July 13, 2019, 202 firefighters have left the department for one reason or another.
The department said that 158 firefighters resigned, 20 retired, 14 were terminated, nine left for medical reasons and one firefighter died.
Hardee also claimed that firefighters were afraid to speak out about issues because they feared their lives would be “pure misery” if they did.
WMBF News received information outlining operational improvement meetings that will take place within Horry County Fire Rescue to help address these issues.
“Each Battalion will have an employee at a monthly meeting/luncheon with the Chief of Department. There will be one Firefighter/EMT, on Firefighter/Paramedic, and one Company Officer,” the document states.
The focus will be on operational issues and improvements for the department. They will also discuss possible solutions to the concerns and ideas for improvements.
Tanner has said he is working with Interim Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Randy Webster and Administrator Steve Gosnell to review any and all concerns that have been brought forward.
“In the meantime, I hope you will help emphasize that all of the leadership at Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Government remains dedicated to our employees, and encourages anyone with concerns to be in touch with us directly,” Tanner sent to WMBF News in an email a couple of weeks ago.
