DHEC gives passing marks to two popular Grand Strand water parks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) – A recent audit of two Grand Strand water parks show they both passed in every category.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the inspection at Wild Water & Wheels was done on July 11. The inspectors looked at all the park’s pools, slides and water attractions, and each one passed inspection.
“Just received an audit from SCDHEC of all of our pools at Wild Water & Wheels-ALL good with NO infractions. 29 years of providing a clean and safe environment for our guests and employees!” a Thursday post on the park’s Facebook page stated.
Last month, a woman filed suit against Wild Water & Wheels, alleging she has incurred over $1 million in medical bills after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria while there in June 2017.
Owner Mark Lazarus previously said the park “holds high standards for water quality,” and meets and exceeds all standards from DHEC.
Additionally, Myrtle Waves Water Park, which is also owned by Lazarus, received passing marks during its Aug. 1 inspection, according to DHEC.
