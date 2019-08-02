Deadly crash blocks part of Highway 701 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deadly crash has part of Highway 701 in the Conway area blocked, according to officials.
Emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. Friday to Highway 701 and Copperhead Road to a single-vehicle wreck.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said a person was thrown from a vehicle.
Casey said the area of Highway 701 will be shut down for an extended amount of time because the vehicle hit a light pole. Utility crews are now out at the scene repairing the damage.
Traffic delays are expected and people are being told to avoid the area.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.