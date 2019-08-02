Accused killer Brandon Council waives right to have jury choose a set prison sentence if convicted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury will only have two penalty options to choose from in the event they find accused killer Brandon Council guilty – death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to court documents filed July 31 in federal court, Council has waived his right to have the jury instructed that they could sentence him to a set number of years if they were to convict him of murdering CresCom Bank employees Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the August 2017 robbery in Conway.
Council is scheduled to go to trial in September.
In the court documents, defense attorneys noted that in similar cases, the defendant argued that instructing jurors to consider a specific number of years in prison would be misleading “since, even if the jury voted for the third option, there was no realistic possibility the court would ever impose a sentence of less than life.”
The prosecution has previously announced its intention to seek the death penalty for Council.
