Young Chants hope ‘effort and intensity’ push 2019 squad to bowl bid

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - With just four seniors on the roster, leadership is at a premium for the 2019 Coastal Carolina Chanticleer football team.
First year head coach Jamey Chadwell addressed the media Thursday on the first day of Fall Camp, calling his team a group with “something to prove.”
“I think there’s a hungriness for them to do well and our job as coaches is to put them in the best position to succeed," Chadwell said.
Coming off a disappointing five win season, the Chants were picked to finish 4th in the Sun Belt’s eastern conference by the media at the annual Sun Belt Conference media day in New Orleans.
Players said Thursday, the path to a bowl berth starts with the little things.
“We just have to be more consistent with it," began linebacker Silas Kelly. "Be 100% all the time. And execute our responsibilities as best as we can all the time.”
Players described Chadwell as a more hands-on coach versus previous coaches.
“I think you’ll see us be very multiple this year," Chadwell said. "Do a lot of different things [on defense] and try and cause some turnovers so I think that’ll be the difference between what you’ve seen over the past year.”
