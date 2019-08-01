Weekend Events: Dodging scattered showers and storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is almost here and the unsettled weather pattern looks to continue with daily shower and storm chances. Our SC Weekend team has highlighted a few events this weekend in the Pee Dee and in the Grand Strand. If you plan to head to any of these events, be sure to have the First Alert Weather App handy in case of developing showers and storms.
Fiesta Friday begins at 6 p.m. on Friday in Lake City. Scattered showers are possible but not expected to be widespread for the event. If you are heading out, bring the rain gear just in case. Hot and humid conditions will stick around this event. While the temperatures drop throughout the evening, the humidity will still be noticeable for Friday evening plans.
Events on Saturday in Myrtle Beach include the Coastal Sounds Oceanfront Concert! The event gates open at 11 a.m. with plenty of vendors, food trucks and a kids zone for entertainment. The music doesn’t begin until 5 p.m. Outshyne, Claudia Hoyser, Sister Hazel and Cassadee Pope will perform! If you are planning on heading out to the event, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will stick around with scattered showers and storms at 40%.
In Hartsville on Saturday night, it’s Screen on the Green! The movie is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m. this week with a few scattered showers and storms. This week’s movie is the LEGO movie 2. These are just a few great events happening this weekend. For the complete list, visit SCWeekend.com. No matter what you do this weekend, stay on top of the weather with the First Alert Weather App.
