Violent felon found with guns, drugs inside his home, sheriff says

“This morning, Investigators with our Narcotics Unit and the Special Incident Response Team served a search warrant at residence on Oates Hwy. near E. Seven Pines St.,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Inside, Investigators located a .762x39 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, approximately 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 5.5 pounds of marijuana, less than one gram of cocaine, multiple weight scales and ammunition.”