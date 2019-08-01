Violent felon found with guns, drugs inside his home, sheriff says

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County sheriff announced that a violent felon was caught with multiple guns and drugs inside his home.
A search warrant was executed Thursday morning on 31-year-old Brandon McFadden’s home in the Oates community.
“This morning, Investigators with our Narcotics Unit and the Special Incident Response Team served a search warrant at residence on Oates Hwy. near E. Seven Pines St.,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Inside, Investigators located a .762x39 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, approximately 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 5.5 pounds of marijuana, less than one gram of cocaine, multiple weight scales and ammunition.”
McFadden is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine.
Shaniqua Lowery, 28, of Lamar was also arrested in the case. She is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of cocaine.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.