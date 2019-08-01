Temporary swim advisory issued for two sections of beach in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two sections of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a short-term swimming advisory, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The advisory is for water at the public access points at 16th Avenue North and 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. This swimming advisory is not a beach closing, nor does this advisory affect the entire beach.
Bacteria levels that are above state and federal standards have been detected in this area of water, and swimming is not advised in the area until bacteria levels return to normal, according to DHEC.
It’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish within this swimming advisory area. However, it’s advised that people entering the water in this area refrain from swallowing it, and that people with open wounds or compromised immune systems avoid contact with the water.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.