Suspect Search: Man accused of punching woman, another suspect wanted for forgery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One victim claims a suspect attacked her, and a second suspect is accused of passing bad checks.
Horry County police are trying to find Robert Racher Cannon.
Authorities responded in June to Oak Grove Road in Conway in reference to a domestic violence incident in progress.
Horry County dispatch said it received a 911 call and heard a woman screaming hysterically for police because she was attacked by the suspect, who was identified by police as Robert Cannon.
The victim said she and the suspect drove to WalMart in Conway. She said when they left, the two began to argue and the suspect called her many vulgar names. The victim said the suspect began hitting and punching her.
She stated that she tried to call 911 but the suspect took her cellphone from her and broke it.
The victim said Cannon continued assaulting her by grabbing her hair and pulling her over the center console of the vehicle. She said she attempted to roll away from the suspect by kicking her feet, and in the process, kicked the front windshield of the vehicle, cracking it.
She said Cannon then drove her home. The victim claimed Cannon parked in a field near her house. She said she attempted to exit the vehicle and the suspect grabbed her purse and ripped it, causing visible damage and spilling its contents onto the floor of the vehicle.
She said while she was trying to gather her belongings, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and tried to run her over. She said she exited the vehicle and called 911. She said Cannon then left the scene.
Cannon is charged with domestic violence in the second degree. He’s 44 years old with a last known address of Antioch Road in Conway.
Horry County police are also looking for Turkeesha Cassandra Minnifield
In March, authorities spoke with the owner of The Furniture Barn in Socastee.
An employee said they accepted two checks totaling more than $2,500 from Minnifield. At the time, the employee wrote the suspect’s South Carolina drivers license number on the checks.
Those checks were returned as fraudulent or counterfeit on an account that does not exist. The victim did call Minnifield, who apologized and said she would bring the money by but never did.
Minnifield is charged with two counts of forgery $10,000 or less.
She’s 32 years old with a last known address of Winyah Street in Georgetown.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.