Surfside Beach police arrest man wanted in ongoing burglary investigation

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in an ongoing burglary investigation is in custody.
Surfside Beach police arrested 49-year-old Anthony David Adams on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of burglary.
“The ongoing effort by every member of the department has been tremendous, from our patrol officers to our investigators. We also can’t forget to mention the public’s help which is invaluable,” said Surfside Beach police Capt. Arron Miller.
Adams is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Miller said the burglary investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.