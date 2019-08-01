SCHP: One dead in Darlington County after vehicle crosses centerline, strikes another vehicle

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Darlington County.
According to Trp. First Class Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 5:32 p.m. on Timmonsville Highway near Misty Lane.
A 1999 Mercury traveling north on Timmonsville Highway crossed the centerline and struck a 2018 Kenworth traveling south, Tidwell said.
The driver of the Mercury, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken to McLeod Hospital and died of their injuries.
According to Tidwell, the driver of the Kenworth was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
