Police: Mom charged after newborn tests positive for cocaine, opiates

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Loris police charged a woman with child neglect after her newborn allegedly tested positive for illegal drugs.
On July 18, a Department of Social Services investigator told police she received information from McLeod Hospital that showed a newborn baby tested positive for opiates and cocaine, according to a police report. The child’s mother, identified as 28-year-old Kayla Renee Fipps, also reportedly tested positive for those drugs around the time the baby was born.
The DSS investigator told police a safety plan was in place for the child, the report confirms.
Police say Fipps admitted to drug use during an interview with DSS and a warrant was sought for her arrest.
Fipps was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday night, according to online records.
As of Thursday morning, no bail has been set.
