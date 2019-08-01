Police charge two with murder in deadly bingo hall shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been charged in connection to a deadly armed robbery that killed a father and son last week at a Myrtle Beach area bingo hall.
Derrick Rivera, 29, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Bradford Britton, 40, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery.
Britton was arrested in Georgetown Monday after officers, including those from Horry County, searched a home on South Kaminiski Street. He was also wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Texas for failure to appear on a narcotics charge.
The shooting happened on July 26 at Waccamaw Bingo Hall on Belle Terre Boulevard.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 73-year-old Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr. and 46-year-old Stephen “Sparky” Johnson, Jr. The duo owned the bingo parlor.
A bond hearing for Rivera and Britton is set for 2 p.m. Thursday. Watch it live in the player below.
