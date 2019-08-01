Pawleys Island man, former movie theater manager, celebrates 104th birthday

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a special celebration at the Lakes at Litchfield retirement community in Pawleys Island Thursday afternoon.
Resident Raymond Hyde turned 104 years old.
Hyde has been living in the Murrells Inlet area for several years, but is originally from New Jersey, where he spent a career working and managing movie theaters.
He also served in the military, fighting in Japan with the U.S. Army.
Hyde went back to New Jersey where he continued managing movie theaters, spending time as a city councilman and serving as mayor.
His plans are to just keep living until it's his time to go.
“I don't know why I'm 104. I guess the good Lord doesn’t want me yet,” Hyde said.
Everyone surprised him by singing happy birthday during lunch. He also got to enjoy some birthday cake alongside his son and daughter-in-law who were visiting from out of town.
