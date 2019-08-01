One arrested in deadly shooting at Florence County motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Florence County motel.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said Brandon Bethea, of Dillon, was taken into custody and charged in the Tuesday night murder at Fairview Inn.
Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street near I-95. Kirby said the shooting occurred on the second floor outside a motel room.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 25-year-old Eligah Antwain Jackson died from his injuries sustained during the shooting.
