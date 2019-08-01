North Myrtle Beach dedicates, names basketball court after beloved coach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A basketball court now bears the name of a North Myrtle Beach coach who has touched the lives of many players.
The North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department held a dedication ceremony Wednesday for the “Joe Lategano Court” at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center.
Lategano, who coached kids basketball and baseball, was recognized for his years as a coach, mentor and support of the city’s recreation program.
Coaches, players and community members attended the dedication ceremony to support their beloved mentor.
“Let me tell you, none of the kids I’ve ever coached have ever disappointed me. So, I’ve been blessed many, many times over. Every one of the children that I’ve coached, their success is my success,” Lategano said.
He said the court is a reward he never expected and one that he said he’ll cherish for the rest of his life.
Lategano currently serves as chairman of the North Myrtle Beach Recreation Commission.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.