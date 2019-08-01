Investigators search for woman wanted for murder in shooting of a Hartsville man

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County investigators are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in May.
According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Reneka Shane Brown, of Hartsville, is wanted for the murder of Desmond Coe, who was shot to death on May 26 at the intersection of West Old Camden Road and West Bobo Newsom Highway.
Brown was initially arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a murder. Investigators now believe she played a larger role in the deadly shooting, the release stated.
The suspect was released from jail on June 4 on an $80,000 bond.
Investigators previously arrested and charged Zieyre Carroway, Davion Cockfield and Marqueze Robinson with murder. All three remain in custody, the release stated.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at (843)398-4501, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
