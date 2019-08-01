Horry County leaders propose $60K CCU tailgate to thank county employees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are looking to thank county employees by throwing them a tailgate party before a Coastal Carolina football game this season that would cost around $60,000.
The proposed bash was discussed at this week’s county administration committee meeting. According to county records, the event would cover 3,000 tickets for the Nov. 2 CCU game against Troy as well as a food voucher for a hot dog, chips and a drink. The estimated cost is listed as $36,000.
County leaders are also proposing spending $17,000 on tumblers for employees that will feature both CCU’s and Horry County’s logos, officials said during the July 30 meeting.
According to county spokesperson Kelly Moore, the tailgate will begin three hours before the start of the game. It will be held at neighboring Springs Brooks Stadium.
In addition to the food voucher, the baseball stadium’s concession stand would also be open. Moore said an area in the football stadium would be set aside for county employees so they could all sit together.
CCU would also give the county the use of the stadium’s video board and PA system, according to the presentation at Tuesday’s meeting.
For public safety employees who would be working on Nov. 2, they would be given tickets and a food voucher for another CCU game, county leaders said.
Barry Spivey, the head of the county’s finance department, said the event would be paid for by using money set aside for vacant positions, which include a finance director, an assistant administrator for infrastructure and regulation, and an emergency management director.
According to Spivey, if the positions are held vacant for five weeks, the county will be able to cover the cost of the employee appreciation day. He added they’ll be at four weeks vacant on Friday, Aug. 2.
The proposed celebration was warmly received by the administration committee, with one member saying it would be “great for morale.”
A motion to move the resolution to full county council passed unanimously through the admin committee.
