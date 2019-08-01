HCS teachers, staff receive awards for their efforts in raising environmental awareness

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County teachers and staff were recognized on Thursday for the steps they’re taking to make the world a better and cleaner place.
They were honored during the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s 26th Annual Environmental Awards banquet.
Ten Oaks Middle School was given the Certificate of Excellent Environmental Efforts for their continued efforts in recycling and waste reduction.
The Green Spark Award was handed out to the Academy of Arts, Science and Technology for their gardening program which uses organic waste from the cafeteria.
River Oaks Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary and Black Water Middle schools ere given the Gold Star Award for their efforts in their school recycling programs. Those efforts include all recycling programs offered by the Horry County Solid Waste Authority.
The Environmental Superstar Award was given to Ashley Gasperson with the HCS District Office and Antoine Chestnut of Kingston Elementary School for their dedication and leadership in conserving the environment at school and in the community.
Elizabeth Foster from Ocean Bay Elementary School was named the 2018-2019 Recycling Liaison of the Year for her leadership and for promoting recycling and environmental awareness in her school.
