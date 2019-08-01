FIRST ALERT: Stormy at times through the weekend

Even more tropical moisture makes its way into our area Saturday, helping boost the rain chances for the weekend. The rain may get an early start Saturday, especially along the Grand Strand. This means as early as sunrise Saturday, expect to see some rain around. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain at times. We may catch a break around lunchtime before more showers and storms form into the afternoon and evening. Thanks to the added cloud cover, temperatures will be held down into the 80s.