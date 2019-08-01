FIRST ALERT: Stormy at times through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will flow into the region through the weekend with showers and storms likely at times.
High humidity and tropical moisture will continue to increase across the region today and lead to periods of showers and storms. While today will not be a washout, showers and storms will be possible at times and some locally heavy rain may develop in some areas. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland.
Even more tropical moisture makes its way into our area Saturday, helping boost the rain chances for the weekend. The rain may get an early start Saturday, especially along the Grand Strand. This means as early as sunrise Saturday, expect to see some rain around. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain at times. We may catch a break around lunchtime before more showers and storms form into the afternoon and evening. Thanks to the added cloud cover, temperatures will be held down into the 80s.
Sunday features another round of storms, primarily focused into the afternoon hours. A few more breaks in the clouds will send temperatures back into the 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s.
Next week will see showers and storms developing in spots during the afternoon and evening, but rain chances will gradually trend downward.
