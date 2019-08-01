FIRST ALERT: Rain threat increasing this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture finds its way into the Carolinas, increasing the threat for heavy rain into the weekend.
We’ll continue with the typical summertime forecast Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, middle 90s inland. The heat index will once again climb to near 100° through the early afternoon. Another round of isolated showers and storms is expected but the better chance of rain arrives Saturday.
A little tropical disturbance makes its way into our area Saturday, helping boost the rain chances for the weekend. The rain may get an early start Saturday, especially along the Grand Strand. This means as early as sunrise Saturday, expect to see some rain around. We may catch a break around lunchtime before more showers and storms form into the afternoon. Thanks to the added cloud cover, temperatures will hold in the 80s.
Sunday features another round of storms, primarily focused into the afternoon hours. A few more breaks in the clouds will send temperatures back into the 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s.
