First Alert: Humidity and afternoon storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat index will climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s again today with the actual temperatures only reaching the upper 80s in Myrtle Beach and along the Grand Strand. Florence and the Pee Dee should see temperatures in the mid 90s. Due to the increasing humidity, scattered showers and storms will stick around for this afternoon.
A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for this evening due to the higher than normal high tides. High tide tonight is at 8:40 p.m. and some minor coastal flooding is possible with the tide expected to be more than seven feet. Keep this in mind if you live in one of the flood prone areas. The threat for the higher tides in the evening will continue Friday evening as well.
Friday looks to feature the same type of weather as today with heat index values around 100°. We will look for another couple of afternoon showers and storms, slowly ending after sunset. The best chance of rain looks to be on Saturday as tropical moisture works it’s way into the Carolinas. Expect a better coverage of afternoon storms that linger into the evening hours at 40%. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely.
The chances for afternoon showers and storms will continue into Sunday with no relief from the heat in sight. The heat index will push near 100° once again for the end of the weekend and as we head into next week.
