First Alert: Higher tides could lead to minor coastal flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The next two evenings will feature higher tides in the evening along the Grand Strand. Similar to Wednesday night, high tides are expected to be more than seven feet in height during the evening hours. The tides could bring minor flooding to the coastal locations, especially in those areas that flood easier and have less beach.
A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued in advance for the high tide this evening. This is in effect from 7 PM to 10 PM when the tides are expected to increase. The high tide for Thursday evening will be at 8:40 p.m. It’s important to note that the flood advisory is only in effect for tonight. The National Weather Service could issue another advisory for Friday evening.
Friday night will also feature tides above 7 feet. It will be the last evening of tides this height before they start to decrease as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Below is a list of the tide heights for the next four evenings.
Thursday: 8:40 p.m. (7.1 ft)
Friday: 9:32 p.m. (7 ft)
Saturday: 10:25 p.m. (6.8 ft)
Sunday: 11:19 p.m. (6.4 ft)
