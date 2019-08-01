FAA awards $6.6 million to seven airports in S.C. to include Florence, Hartsville

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – The Federal Aviation Administration will award $6.6 million in grants to seven airports in South Carolina.
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Cho said in a press release Wednesday the FAA will award $478 million in infrastructure grants across the country, the fourth allotment of $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in South Carolina will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Cho said.
The South Carolina grants include:
· Florence Regional Airport: $2 million to rehabilitate taxiway lighting.
· Hartsville Regional Airport: $149,905 to construct a terminal building and rehabilitate an access road.
· Hilton Head Island Airport: $260,945 to conduct an environmental study.
· Laurens County Airport: $119,247 to install a runway vertical/visual guidance system for pilots and rehabilitate taxiway and runway lighting.
· Pageland Airport: $162,000 to acquire land for airport development.
· Lexington County Airport: $696,503 to reconstruct an aircraft parking area.
· Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport: $3.2 million to construct a runway.
The FAA will award grants to 232 airports in 43 states, including American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.
