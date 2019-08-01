Dillon County town passes new curfew law for teens

LAKE VIEW, SC (WMBF) - Children under the age of 18 in the town of Lake View are no longer allowed outside during certain times of the day.
Town officials recently passed a curfew law prohibiting young people from being outside unsupervised between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Lake View Police Chief Harry Watson said it's usually between those hours when teens run the streets getting into trouble.
“They’re just doing mean things, they’re taking rocks and busting out store front windows, vandalism, breaking into places, participating in criminal activity,” Watson said.
Harry Abraham, who lives on Kemper Street, said he knows firsthand about teens being up to no good.
“You can look out at night and see juveniles grouped up together. You don’t know what they have on their minds,” Abraham said. “I woke up one morning, somebody thrown a rock through the windshield of my truck. I had to get a new windshield put in.”
The first time a young person is found outside during those hours, police will take them home and their parent or guardian will receive a warning.
If caught more than 2 times, the child’s parent or guardian must pay a $250 fine or face jail time of up to 30 days.
Business owners can also be punished if a minor is in or around their business during those hours.
Watson said the goal is to keep children out of trouble and keep the community safe.
“My officers are really coming together, we’re making a strong presence in our neighborhoods. We’re doing all we can. Will it make a difference? I hope so,” Watson said.
If a child is a chronic repeat offender, meaning they’ve been found outside during those hours three or more times, they’ll be referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
