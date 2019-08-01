Denny’s in Surfside Beach suddenly closes for the day

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There are questions surrounding why a Denny’s in Surfside Beach suddenly closed on Thursday.
A WMBF viewer, who was inside the restaurant on Highway 17 Business, said she and a friend, along with all other customers, were told they had to leave the restaurant.
WMBF News went by the restaurant around 12:30 p.m. and the door was locked.
The business which is typically open 24-hours a day, according to their website, had a “C” letter grade displayed on the front doors.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website a “C” letter grade means, “The retail food establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.”
A woman came to do the door and said they were closed and would reopen on Friday. The restaurant would not give a reason for the closure and referred us to Denny’s corporate office.
WMBF News has reached out to DHEC and to Denny’s corporate office to find out why the restaurant was closed for the day. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
