Coroner identifies man who drowned in Myrtle Beach motel pool

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County coroner has identified the man who drowned in a Myrtle Beach motel pool Wednesday night.
Coroner Robert Edge said the man is 42-year-old James Dwight Gibbs of Myrtle Beach. He was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Emergency crews were called around 6:31 p.m. to the Sand Dollar Motel on 6th Avenue North and Chester Street.
The owner of the motel said the victim appeared intoxicated or “under the influence of something” when he got into the pool, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Edge said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.