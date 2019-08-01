Auto break-ins on the rise in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - “Beep before you sleep” is a message from Horry County police to remind you to lock up at night.
The department said there’s been a 65% increase in vehicle break-ins this season.
For the week, Horry County Police Department is pushing a Breaking and Entering Awareness on social media to educate about the problem.
These crooks are targeting neighborhoods and doing what police call a slow drive-by but quick car check. It only takes about 15 seconds to attempt to get in.
To help make sure you aren’t the next one this happens to, police say you should lock up.
They’ve noticed with the recent activity, those attempting to break-in will move quickly, going from car-to-car hoping to find doors unlocked and anything valuable inside.
Police say if you lock up, leave an outdoor light on and bring your belongings inside, you won’t be an easy target for them.
“Between 12, 12:30, 5 o’clock in the morning, we’re noticing suspicious activity and that’s when most of our cars are getting broken into,”said Cpt Jason Freer with Horry County police.
Police say thieves will take anything of value and in some cases, things you may not even think they would want, like a car owner’s manual.
Intruders are scooping these up to sell on places like EBay.
It’s an easy process for these intruders, with just a few steps.
Once the sun goes down, lights turn off and people go to sleep, they begin hopping from car-to-car looking for anything with monetary value.
“We have partnered up with a neighborhood app so it’s basically a virtual crime watch and people can post any videos that they want from their phone, different types of video devices out there, camera devices, so upload that up there, we see it, we look at it,” said Freer.
Police say if you notice anything that may look out of the ordinary, you can give them a call and they’ll come out to take a look.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.