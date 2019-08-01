Affidavit: Credit card, driver’s license helped track down Myrtle Beach robbery, shooting suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The second defendant accused in a robbery and shooting outside a Myrtle Beach hotel in March is back in the Grand Strand.
Christian Jones was brought back Tuesday to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte, where he was originally arrested.
He is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Police were called on March 9 to the Sea Mist Resort for a robbery.
An affidavit shows the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects, who police later identified as Jones and Prentiss Lipscomb.
Documents show Jones fired two shots toward the victim during the incident. The victim wasn’t hurt during the incident.
The suspects ran away from the scene and the victim chased one of them, according to the affidavit.
During the investigation, Jones’ credit card, driver’s license and cellphone were found on the ground.
Investigators said they learned Jones rented a room at the Blu Atlantic Motel, which is across the street from the Sea Mist Resort, and he checked out shortly after the robbery.
Jones and Prentiss were arrested in Charlotte.
Prentiss was extradited to Myrtle Beach in May and he remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.
