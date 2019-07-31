Winning lottery ticket worth $10K set to expire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The lucky winner of Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 has less than a week to claim their prize, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The ticket was purchased at Coastal Petro on Burcale Road in early February.
Lottery officials say the prize must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center no later than 4 p.m. Friday. If mailed, the envelope must be postmarked no later than Sunday and must include a completed claim form and copy of an identification card that includes a photo and date of birth.
The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the yellow Megaball number.
The winning numbers from the Feb. 5 Mega Millions drawing were 3, 34, 36, 59, 66, and Megaball 7.
If the prize is not claimed, the winnings will be deposited in the South Carolina Education Lottery account to support educational programs throughout the Palmetto State, according to the release.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.