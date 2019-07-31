Warrants: Couple say drug use at Myrtle Beach motel could have caused infant’s seizures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were arrested Monday after telling police their drug use inside a Myrtle Beach motel room may have caused a 1-year-old to have seizures, according to warrants.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 30-year-old Andrew Stevenson and 28-year-old Sarah Stevenson were both charged with two counts each of unlawful neglect of a child.
According to the warrants, the two were staying at the Vancouver Motel in Myrtle Beach on July 14 with two children who were 1 and 4 years old, respectively.
Both admitted to doing drugs – including marijuana, mushrooms, and meth - in the hotel room while the children were present, police said.
The 1-year-old began having seizures and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, according to the report. Police were then called about suspected child abuse.
The Stevensons said they thought the seizures could have been caused by the drugs in the room, police said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.