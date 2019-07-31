TPC Myrtle Beach named S.C. golf course of the year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand golf course was named the state’s best for 2019.
According to a press release, TPC Myrtle Beach was named the 2019 Course of the Year by the South Carolina Golf Course Owners Association.
By receiving the state honor, TPC Myrtle Beach advances to compete for the National Golf Course Owners Association’s National Course of the Year award. That winner will be announced at the annual Golf Business Conference, which will be held Jan 20 through Jan. 22, 2020 in Orlando, Fla., the release stated.
The SCGCOA evaluates Golf Course of the Year nominees on four criteria: exceptional quality of the golf course; exceptional quality of the ownership and management; outstanding contribution to the community; and significant contribution to the game.
According to the release, TPC has hosted the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship and the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship’s Myrtle Beach Regional in the last 12 months.
TPC’s parent company, Founders Group International, has also invested more than $1 million in capital improvement initiatives in recent years, including a 2018 bunker renovation project that featured the installation of the Better Billy Bunker system.
“We are thrilled that TPC Myrtle Beach has been named South Carolina Golf Course of the Year,” Founders Group International President Steve Mays said in a statement. “South Carolina is among America’s most golf-rich states, and we are proud to have TPC join layouts like the Ocean Course at Kiawah Resort and the Resort Course at Grande Dunes as winners of the award.”
